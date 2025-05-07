The NRL rumour mill has been sent into overdrive, with reports emerging that Gold Coast Titans star back-rower David Fifita has reportedly been shopped around to rival NRL clubs.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance signing moving to the Gold Coast but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

This has seen the club continually miss out on making the NRL Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding himself out of favour at the Titans, which saw him axed to the QLD Cup last week, The Courier-Mail reports that Fifita is now being shopped around to rival clubs.

According to the publication, at least two rival NRL teams have been questioned about whether they are interested in the services of the eight-time QLD Maroons representative and have been told that the forward is willing to take a pay-cut.

The reports come less than 12 months after he backflipped on a four-year contract worth $850,000 per season to join the Sydney Roosters and instead decided to remain on the Gold Coast

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dave is an important part of the roster. We expect him to have a big role to play moving forward,” Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said recently.

After a lacklustre start to the 2025 NRL season, which has seen him primarily play off the interchange bench, Fifita was surprisingly axed last Tuesday, with the club instead calling upon trio Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Josiah Pahulu and Klese Haas to enter the side.

“I'm not going to whinge about it,” Fifita told The Courier-Mail last week about his surprising axing to reserve-grade.

“There is a reason for why this has happened but the real truth will come out one day. Everyone doesn't know the real story.

“I don't want to talk about that (Hasler feedback) to be honest. I just want to enjoy my footy for the Jets and get back to the NRL.