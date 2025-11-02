Two months after being named the 2025 Petero Civoniceva Medallist as the best player in the QLD Cup, dummy-half Oliver Pascoe has been rewarded with a new deal.

Joining an illustrious class that includes Cody Walker, Daly Cherry-Evans, Greg Inglis, Jamal Fogarty and Trai Fuller, Pascoe has been handed a two-year contract upgrade by the Gold Coast Titans.

Originally signed with them on a 12-week train-and-trial contract, the hooker has been upgraded to their development list for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

The reigning QLD Cup best and fairest winner, the 26-year-old is coming off a tremendous campaign with the Ipswich Jets - the Titans' feeder club - in which he scored 15 tries, forced two drop-outs and provided six try assists and nine line-break assists in 22 appearances.

Starting in every single match he played, he also averaged 94 running metres per game, made 830 total tackles at a 93.2 per cent efficiency, and showed that he had a solid kicking game when needed.

"Oliver is a testament to hard work, determination and a never-say-die attitude," coach Josh Hannay said.

"He represents that whilst playing for our feeder club, you are never too far away from an NRL opportunity.

"His performances for Ipswich this season were outstanding, and it's a great example of pathways working – rewarding players who excel at our affiliate clubs and prove they're ready for the next level."