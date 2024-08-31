The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that they have extended the partnership with one of their affiliate teams as they look to continue to develop the next breed of players.

Delivering significant benefits in terms of player development and player pathways, the Titans and Ipswich Jets will remain partners for two more years until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

"We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with the Ipswich Jets," Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said in a statement.

"This partnership has been instrumental in providing our players with the opportunity to continue playing topflight rugby league week in, week out; while allowing our younger cohort to gain valuable experience.

"The Jets have been fantastic partners, and we look forward to continuing this relationship and building on our shared successes."

Ipswich Jets CEO Richard Hughes would echo Mitchell's statement and stated that the club is "excited to continue working closely" to the NRL team.

"The collaboration with the Titans has been incredibly beneficial for our club," he added.

"Not only has it provided our players with a clear pathway to the NRL, but has also strengthened our overall program on and off the field.

"We are excited to continue working closely with the Titans over the next two years to enhance our relationship further and build on the foundations we have created to achieve great things together."