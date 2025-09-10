Told by the Gold Coast Titans that he won't be offered a new extension to remain at the club, centre Brian Kelly has attracted the interest of an overseas suitor.\r\n\r\nContracted for a further 12 months, Kelly has been a mainstay of the Titans back-line since 2019 which has seen him register 143 matches and cross the line on 51 occasions.\r\n\r\nHowever, the once strike centre has struggled in recent years, which included only scoring three tries this season as the Titans failed to reach expectations and fell to second-last on the ladder.\r\n\r\nNow, Kelly, the cousin of former NRL players Albert Kelly and James Roberts has found himself linked with an exit from the competition.\r\n\r\nAccording to All Out Rugby League, Kelly has found the interest of Super League outfit, Warrington Wolves who have made him their number one target at the moment as they look to improve their squad and replenish their outside back stocks.\r\n\r\nThe links to Warrington - the club coached by Sam Burgess - come after the Gold Coast informed him in August that he won't be offered a contract extension beyond the end of the 2026 NRL season.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that he is also free to exit the club if he is able to find a new deal elsewhere, due to him not being in the plans of new head coach Josh Hannay, who will link up with the team on a three-year contract.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_165742" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Phillip Sami of the Titans celebrates after scoring a try during the round 15 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers at Cbus Super Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe update in Kelly's futures comes as two-time Queensland representative outside back Phillip Sami was also informed recently that the club won't hand him a new contract.\r\n\r\nThis comes after the 28-year-old indicated that he is willing to make the switch to the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027 and will be able to negotiate with players from the beginning of November.\r\n\r\n“Any player off contract at the end of 2026 is going to be put in the papers linked with the Perth Bears being interested,” Bears coach Mal Meninga told SEN 1170.\r\n\r\n“All these people are being listed that we're interested in, they're all off contract next year. It's not that hard to put a list together.\r\n\r\n“All these players are contracted, and they're probably talking about staying on at their club a bit longer.\r\n\r\n“We can't fit them in now. How am I going to say no to them all?”