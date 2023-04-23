Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas has yet another club targetting him for his next contract - this time from France in rugby union.

It comes after Rugby Australia revealed recently that Haas is on a hit list to move to the 15-man code ahead of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, and the 2027 World Cup that will follow on home soil.

The two tournaments are believed to have brought increased funding into the 15-man code, with the signing of Joseph Suaalii from the start of 2025 already locked away.

The deal for the young outside back is believed to be worth around $1.6 million per year.

Rugby Australia are believed to be targeting a number of other NRL players, with the likes of Will Penisini, Cameron Murray, Victor Radley and Nelson Asofa-Solomona believed to be on the list as the sport searches for an edge heading into the big period ahead.

The Rugby World Cup, despite the struggles of the sport in Australia, is still the second biggest World Cup in global sport, only second to the FIFA World Cup in soccer.

French rugby is one of the most cashed up competitions across both the 13 and 15-man codes, and according to News Corp, clubs in the competition could be considering an offer for Haas which is up to $1.8 million per season.

It's well-known that the Broncos are desperate to lock Haas down, with the prop - who has been among the most in-form players across the competition so far in 2023 - off-contract at the end of next year.

The star forward asked for a release mid-way through last year in a surprise decision, but ultimately rescinded the request, with he and the Broncos able to agree on a number of terms that will see him remain as part of the club until the end of 2024.

It's believed a number of other NRL clubs will likely come to the table in contract negotiations for Haas if he has not signed a new deal by November 1 this year, when he is officially allowed to begin negotiating with and signing for rival clubs.

Haas, who was born in Newcastle, has never officially played rugby union.