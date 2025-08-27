Cronulla Sharks dummy half Blayke Brailey has confirmed he is getting close to a contract extension with the club despite knocking back a previous offer.

One of the NRL's in-form players, Brailey is set to become a free agent on November 1 if he hasn't landed a new deal with the Shire-based outfit by then.

That would have kicked off a bidding war, with Brailey easily the best hooker off-contract at the end of 2026, and the Perth Bears entering the competition with an empty 30-man squad and a $12 million salary cap, ensuring a frenzied market.

It was reported that the first offer to Brailey was well under what was considered market value by him and his manager, David Riolo, and that they asked the Sharks to reconsider.

The Sharks are known to have a tight salary cap, with a number of top-end deals combined with recent upgrades pushing them to the edge of what is realistically possible.

It's understood fullback William Kennedy may be a casualty for 2026, with the club only believed to have around $300,000 to retain him.

However, Brailey is a priority for the Sharks, and, speaking to the media, he revealed that a deal is close to being finalised. News Corp is reporting it would be a four-year extension, keeping him at the club until the end of 2030.

"It's definitely getting close, which is great," Brailey was quoted as saying by the publication.

"I think it's no secret how I feel about this place, and I know the club knows how I feel about the future here and where I want to be.

"My focus is about playing well, but the club knows how I feel about this place, and being a local junior, I've been here my whole life.

"They know where I want to be, and hopefully they can sort something out. I know it is close, and when that day comes, I'm going to be super excited.

"But I'm just going to leave it with (manager) Dave (Riolo) and not worry or let it affect my performances."

Brailey, who captains the Sharks for the remainder of the year following an ACL injury to Cameron McInnes, is now 26, but a four-year extension would almost certainly ensure he finishes his career with the Sharks, while he would also be approaching the 300-game barrier by the end of the deal if he stays fit.