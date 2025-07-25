As we enter Round 21 of the NRL competition, the Cronulla Sharks currently sit just inside the top eight.\r\n\r\nThe club managed to snap a recent and worrying trend of losses by recording back-to-back wins over fellow top-eight hopefuls, the Dolphins and the Sydney Roosters.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks' number nine, Blayke Brailey,\u00a0was instrumental in both victories.\r\n\r\nUndoubtedly best on ground in the victory over the Roosters, he was also, at worst, second-best on ground against the Dolphins. I'll even hear an argument for him being the catalyst for the win on that night, also.\r\n\r\nIt is no coincidence that when Blayke Brailey is playing well, the Sharks are a far better side.\r\n\r\nOver the past fortnight, he has recorded 229 run metres, a line-break, three line-break assists, four try assists and at least 10 Dally M points.\r\n\r\nHis good form stretches back much further than the past two weekends, but his recent numbers put forward a good argument, at least until last night, that he was the form number nine of the competition.\r\n\r\nA quick glance at the official NRL stats shows that Brailey has touched the ball almost 600 more times than anyone else in the competition, whilst completing almost 60 more tackles than the nearest player to him.\r\n\r\nHe also has 10 more dummy half runs than anyone else in the competition.\r\n\r\nSimply put, Blayke Brailey is a massive piece of the Sharks' puzzle right now and moving forward, which is why a wave of panic was sent through the Sharks' social media pages earlier this week when news broke that he had rejected the Sharks' offer for a new contract.\r\n\r\nBefore I proceed, I want to make it clear that I can't see Blayke Brailey running out in any colours other than the black, white and blue of Cronulla.\r\n\r\nBrailey, just this week, was quoted as saying: "I love this club, I love this area. I grew up here. I was there when Gal lifted the trophy in 2016, and I want to be back there."\r\n\r\nHe's not even off contract until the end of 2027. I am firmly convinced that the Sharks will finalise the deal well before November 1. They simply have to!\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221736" align="alignleft" width="2560"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 03: Blayke Brailey of the Sharks is pictured before the round five NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, on April 03, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nI've long had a love\/hate (not really hate, but that's the expression) with Brailey.\r\n\r\nFrustration at his lack of willingness, or ability, to run from dummy half has long been a bugbear of mine.\r\n\r\nNot so in 2025, though. Brailey has routinely torn teams to shreds all season long. I'd argue he's at short odds to claim a third Paul Gallen medal as the Sharks' player of the year.\r\n\r\nEveryone in the entire NRL community could see the potential. They could see the talent. The signs were there that he could be something very special.\r\n\r\nThe past few weeks and months have made the wait worth it.\r\n\r\nFor the Sharks to even allow the likes of the cashed-up Bears the opportunity to talk to his management would be a grave error.\r\n\r\nFar beyond Brailey's talent are other factors. I have him nailed on as the club's next captain. Once Cameron McInnes retires, Brailey is the man I'd clap the captaincy on.\r\n\r\nHe's the perfect role model. Humble and one of the nicest people I've ever met. Butter wouldn't melt in his mouth.\r\n\r\nHe's the kind of player you're proud to see represent your club. The player you'd love to see your kids put posters of up on the wall.\r\n\r\nHe's a big minute player, a big effort player and a Sharks local. He is the Sharks through and through.\r\n\r\nPerhaps most importantly of all, though, he's the only player in the Sharks squad that I can't name two replacements for if he were to leave.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_43166" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Blayke Brailey of the Sharks looks on during the round 6 NRL rugby league match between the Sharks and the Panthers at PointsBet Stadium on April 18, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nRiley Pollard, Michael Gabrael, Samuel McCulloch, Dylan Coutts, Felix Faatili and Taj Ford are all magnificent prospects for the Sharks. All will debut in the next 18 months.\r\n\r\nThrow in Sam Stonestreet, Chris Vea'ila and Liam Ison, who have all made their debuts in the NRL already, and you have an incredible crop of future talent.\r\n\r\nNone of them can play hooker, though.\r\n\r\nThe way the club have set up their system revolves hugely around\u00a0Blayke Brailey.\r\n\r\nHis backup, Jayden Berrell, is 30 years old. The player most likely to challenge for the spot in Sam Healey was allowed to walk to the Warriors.\r\n\r\nAny other player in the 1 to 17, no matter how big the star, can be somewhat replaced through the system for the next two years, without any movements at all.\r\n\r\nBrailey, though, is the absolute linchpin. If the Sharks do wait too long and Brailey's management catches wind of a million-dollar offer from the Bears, it could all come crumbling down.\r\n\r\nDon't get me wrong, they could easily recruit a number nine for 2027, but they'd be resetting the system while seeing a player they invested in so heavily reach his potential at another club.\r\n\r\nBrailey is currently 26. It is said that he wants a five-year deal on top of the one year he has remaining.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks are reportedly willing to offer a three-year deal.\r\n\r\nI don't completely trust the monetary figures being thrown around, but anywhere between $650,000 and $800,000 seems about the sweet spot.\r\n\r\nThe two parties seem to be two years apart on length and a little off on the money.\r\n\r\nThere should be a happy medium in there somewhere, especially considering everything mentioned above.\r\n\r\nThere's every chance that Brailey and his management are just doing their due diligence in not accepting the first offer.\r\n\r\nThere's a really good chance Brailey has no intention of talking to other clubs and is just playing the game, but the Sharks really can't take that risk, to be honest.\r\n\r\nGet the deal done and announce it before next Sunday's home game against the Cowboys.\r\n\r\nAnything less would be fanning the flames of a huge distraction the club don't need as they look to launch a late finals charge, largely on the back of Brailey's efforts.