Newcastle legend Andrew Johns has urged his former club to quit locking horns with utility Connor Watson in their contract negotiations.

Watson remains unsigned past this season and has taken it upon himself to gauge the interest of rival clubs following a below par offer from the Knights.

The Roosters have emerged as a keen suitor for the 25-year-old, who is understood to have baulked at his current side's two-year deal.

The Knights have reportedly tabled a three-year offer to Watson, a deal he is yet to decide on.

Speaking on Immortal Behaviour, Johns stated the Knights must pay up and retain Watson following another impressive campaign at the club.

"I cannot believe this decision. I think this year Connor has been consistently one of the Knights' best players. And the thing with Connor is he's so versatile. You can play him in any position on the field, from fullback to front row," Johns said.

"He's playing at the moment in jersey 13, which is one of those middle forwards (and) which really suits his game.

"The versatility of Connor where he's that insurance, where he can play anyway ... Off the bench in jersey 14 he's dynamic, but I think this year he's really nailed his position in that No.13 position.

"Very popular player within the club, very popular with the fans, so I can't believe the Knights haven't signed (Watson) up.

"They've just got to get it done ... He's one of those players I wouldn't let go."

Watson has played all 20 matches for the Knights this season, featuring at lock, five-eighth and off the interchange this year.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson revealed this week that he has held discussions with Watson in regard to a potential return to Bondi.

"There's been discussions with Connor but that's as far as I'll say," Robinson said on Wednesday.

"I've known him and known him as a player.

"I've talked to him but I've also tried to help him as well in other places because I've known him as well.

"We talked about two things - whether there was an opening at the Roosters but then also what are the best options for him.

"I've kept in contact with Connor for the last four years since he's been away. And I'm always there for him and other players if they need advice as well."

Watson played 38 games for the Roosters across two seasons before moving to Newcastle ahead of the 2018 season.