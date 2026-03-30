Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey has revealed it may take some time before the Northern Beaches club finds success after the recent sacking of Anthony Seibold.

The club moved swiftly to sack Seibold after the side's third straight loss at home to start their 2026 campaign.

It saw Manly legend and newly added assistant Keiran Foran take over the helm as head coach in an interim position the morning after Seibold's sacking.

Toovey says positive results won't happen overnight, telling Wide World of Sports that the process of obtaining a new coach will take a few years to bounce back from.

"It's a tough gig and a big call to sack a coach after three games but it will take a couple of seasons to be a real force again," Toovey told Wide World of Sports.

The battle-hardened general also says the Sea Eagles will have to overhaul its roster in order to become a title heavyweight.

"The roster needs to be looked at and changes have to be made," he added.

"Then they have to find the right man to take over the coaching job and make the club strong again.

"I feel for the fans and all the people involved.

"We all know it's a results-driven business and coaching is a tough gig."

Toovey's tenure as head coach for Manly between 2012 and 2015 is broadly considered a successful reign amongst the Manly faithful.

He finished his time with a 58% win record over four seasons, leading his side to three top-four finishes and a whisker away from an NRL premiership in 2013.

After a controversial sacking at the end of 2015, Toovey seemed to have patched things up and returned to Brookvale, working in pathways development in 2023.

The crafty playmaker has managed to have his name thrown into conversations as a head coach pick for beyond 2026 at the Sea Eagles.

However, Toovey brushed off claims of a return to the head honcho role, and is happy giving back to the future generations of Sea Eagles players.

"I haven't even thought about it," he told the publication.

"I'm happy doing what I am doing."

Toovey played 238 games in maroon and white over 11 years, representing NSW 15 times and donning the green and gold on 13 occasions.