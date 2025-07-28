Penrith Panthers forward Luke Garner has confirmed he will remain at the Penrith Panthers in 2026.\r\n\r\nSpeculation has followed the second-rower and centre around in recent weeks that he could have been set for an early departure from the foot of the mountains despite being contracted for next year.\r\n\r\nIt comes with Penrith both attempting to balance their salary cap and find opportunities for youngsters, but Garner, who has been an important part of the successful puzzle in Ivan Cleary's side ever since his move from the Wests Tigers, won't be a casualty.\r\n\r\nIt was reported multiple clubs in Sydney were interested in signing Garner who had been granted permission to look around, but speaking to Newswire, Garner has now revealed he will be a Panther in 2026.\r\n\r\n"It's been an interesting and funny past couple of weeks. It's something I'm not used to and I don't really enjoy,\u201d Garner told the publication.\r\n\r\n\u201cI'll be at Penrith next year.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was looking elsewhere and the club was gracious enough to allow me to do that. But a big part of me didn't want to leave, and I won't be. I'll be here again next year.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhat that means for 2027 and beyond remains to be seen though.\r\n\r\nGarner, even without the permission of Penrith, will be able to look around for his future from November 1 this year in line with all other players out of contract at the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nA versatile edge player, there is a real chance he could seek a salary cap upgrade by exiting Penrith, particularly with an 18th club in the Perth Bears set to enter the competition, although it's unclear if he has any appetite to shift across the country and join Mal Meninga's expansion side.\r\n\r\nThe 29-year-old has played 119 NRL games, with the last 44 of those coming for Penrith since the start of 2023 after he played 75 games for the Wests Tigers between 2018 and 2022.