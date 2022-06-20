The NSW Blues and QLD Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on Sunday, June 26.

The Blues have made seven changes to their 22-man squad in total, with four new faces making the cut in the 17.

All of Matt Burton, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton and Siosifa Talakai have made the side. Burton will join Stephen Crichton in a new-look centre combination, with Jack Wighton out due to COVID and Kotoni Staggs dumped from the side.

Jake Trbojevic starts in the front row, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard dropped, while Talakai and Crichton join the bench. One spot was freed up by the exit of Tariq Sims, with Cameron Murray starting, and the other by Ryan Matterson being dropped from the side.

Apisai Koroisau has also been promoted from the reserves list to hooker, with Damien Cook to come from the bench, that spot being made available by Stephen Crichton starting.

The other new faces in the 22-man squad are Victor Radley, Clint Gutherson and Jordan McLean.

The Maroons had things far simpler following their Game 1 win, making just three changes to the side to head to Perth.

Both Xavier Coates and Reuben Cotter - who started on the wing and at lock in Game 1 - are out due to injury, while reserve Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is also out.

It means Murray Taulagi makes his Origin debut on the wing, Lindsay Collins starts at prop, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui moves to lock to cover Cotter, and veteran Jai Arrow has been added to the interchange bench after being named in the reserves for Game 1 alongside Taulagi.

The three new faces in the reserves list are winger Corey Oates, fullback Reece Walsh and forward Beau Fermor.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (AWST) - on Sunday evening to conclude the NRL's representative round.

2022-06-26T09:50:00Z Optus Stadium