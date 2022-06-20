GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Apisai Koroisau of the Blues celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during game three of the 2021 State of Origin Series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2021 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The NSW Blues and QLD Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on Sunday, June 26.

The Blues have made seven changes to their 22-man squad in total, with four new faces making the cut in the 17.

All of Matt Burton, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton and Siosifa Talakai have made the side. Burton will join Stephen Crichton in a new-look centre combination, with Jack Wighton out due to COVID and Kotoni Staggs dumped from the side.

Jake Trbojevic starts in the front row, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard dropped, while Talakai and Crichton join the bench. One spot was freed up by the exit of Tariq Sims, with Cameron Murray starting, and the other by Ryan Matterson being dropped from the side.

Apisai Koroisau has also been promoted from the reserves list to hooker, with Damien Cook to come from the bench, that spot being made available by Stephen Crichton starting.

The other new faces in the 22-man squad are Victor Radley, Clint Gutherson and Jordan McLean.

The Maroons had things far simpler following their Game 1 win, making just three changes to the side to head to Perth.

Both Xavier Coates and Reuben Cotter - who started on the wing and at lock in Game 1 - are out due to injury, while reserve Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is also out.

It means Murray Taulagi makes his Origin debut on the wing, Lindsay Collins starts at prop, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui moves to lock to cover Cotter, and veteran Jai Arrow has been added to the interchange bench after being named in the reserves for Game 1 alongside Taulagi.

The three new faces in the reserves list are winger Corey Oates, fullback Reece Walsh and forward Beau Fermor.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (AWST) - on Sunday evening to conclude the NRL's representative round.

2022-06-26T09:50:00ZOptus Stadium
NSW
QLD
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Payne HaasPayne Haas
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Damien CookDamien Cook
15 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
16 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
17 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
 RESERVES
18 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
19 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
20 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
21 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
22 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 8
Ben HuntBen Hunt 9
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harry GrantHarry Grant 14
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 15
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 16
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 17
 RESERVES
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 18
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 19
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 20
Corey OatesCorey Oates 21
Reece WalshReece Walsh 22