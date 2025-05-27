The Loose Carry NRL Podcast is back on Zero Tackle after a shortened Round 12 of the 2025 season as the competition prepares for Game 1 of State of Origin series.

A lack of games didn't stop there being plenty to talk about though as host Phoenix Trinidad was joined by former Origin player and NRL premiership winner Jamie Soward, rugby league coach Lee Addison, and Zero Tackle analyst Darren Parkin.

The episode couldn't have started anywhere else other than the Lachlan Galvin fiasco as he prepares to depart the Wests Tigers, with the panel discussing where he will fit in at the Canterbury, and who the Parramatta Eels will go for next.

The Bulldogs remain a topic of conversation as Origin, injuries and suspensions bit hard in their heavy loss to the Dolphins, before the Manly Sea Eagles consistency - or lack thereof - comes under the microscope.

Whether the Panthers season is over or not also remains a question to be answered.

The Sydney Roosters fantastic win over the Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders becoming the first away team to win in Auckland this year rounded out the weekend.

The future of Adam Reynolds gets a mention after his reported approach from the Wests Tigers, while Bronson Garlick has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and it's unclear how he slots in at the Rabbitohs next year with both Brandon Smith and Peter Mamouzelos also on the roster.

The panel then head to the mailbag to discuss the plight of the Storm, before Soward gives a run down on his State of Origin experience from 2011.

Check out this week's episode of The Loose Carry on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel, where you can see other full episodes of the show, as well as out other show, The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.