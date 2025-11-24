Cronulla Sharks, New South Wales and Australian great Paul Gallen has called for life bans to be directed at the staff who failed to recognise concussion symptoms for Melbourne Storm star Eliesa Katoa during the Pacific Championships.\n\nThe Storm second-rower - now widely regarded as the best in the game in his position - was allowed to play in the game against New Zealand despite suffering a head knock during the warm up which went unrecognised.\n\nKatoa then copped a further two head knocks in the game.\n\nHe required oxygen on the sideline before being taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain.\n\nNow back in Melbourne, his club have confirmed he will take no part in the 2026 season, and there are concerns from some medical experts for his career.\n\nGallen, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, said life bans could be on the table for the staff involved.\n\n“Anyone who has not done their job properly in this matter that has clearly let the player down should be sidelined for a minimum of a year at least, if not a life ban. It was ridiculous,” Gallen said to Nine Newspapers.\n\n“I mean Eli is out for a year at least and in judicial cases that's a factor, but this is much more serious.\n\n“What happened to Katoa was a disgrace. And I'm one who thinks some of the penalties or action we see for accidental high contact is over the top. Often ridiculous. But not in this case.\n\n“We saw him KOd in a warm-up then somehow allowed to play. All players want to play. But they need to be protected from themselves at times. This is one of those times.”\n\nKatoa will continue to undergo specialist medical treatment in Melbourne now he has been released from hospital, with the NRL still investigating and likely to change their concussion and surveillance policies as a result of the head knock.\n\nThe second-rower being out for the year will also likely see the Storm apply for salary cap dispensation.