One of the best talents coming through the Manly Sea Eagles' pathways system is set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Initially set to be one of the most-watched players at the upcoming U18s ASSRL National Championships in July, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle that Onitoni Large has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in either rugby league or rugby union, the former captain of the Junior Wallabies team is set to undergo a shoulder reconstruction, meaning he won't be available for selection for the remainder of the Jersey Flegg Cup or NSW Cup season.

Contracted with Manly until the end of 2028, the club tried to ask the NRL for an exception at the start of the year to allow him to play in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.

"He's not afraid of anything," Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau once said of Large.

"(Even when it's) bigger bodies, he's getting his body in front, body on the line, and he's actually doing really well in terms of the way he carries himself.

"I think he's got a really big future ahead of him."

Zero Tackle understands that his younger brother Ashton Large, who is also contracted to the Sea Eagles, has withdrawn from the U18s ASSRL National Championships that will soon take place.