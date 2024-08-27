Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has praised one of the club's most talented youngsters, 17-year-old cross-code sensation Onitoni Large.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in both rugby league and rugby union, the Scots College student is known for his exceptional and rare talent at such a young age.

A key figure in the Western Suburbs Magpies' run to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final, Large was unfortunately ruled out of the backend of the competition due to injury but helped guide them to the Grand Final alongside Alex Isdale.

Despite only recently making his debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup and yet to play in either the NRL or NSW Cup, Large was seen training with the Wests Tigers NRL squad in recent weeks.

It is understood that he agreed to a five-year contract with the Tigers when former head coach Tim Sheens first signed him.

"He's not afraid of anything," Apisai Koroisau said of Large.

"(Even when it's) bigger bodies, he's getting his body in front, body on the line, and he's actually doing really well in terms of the way he carries himself.

"I think he's got a really big future ahead of him."

The captain of the Junior Wallabies team and U16s NSW Blues representative in the 13-man code, it was reported earlier in the year that he had caught the attention of at least 12 NRL clubs.

His brother Ashton Large is also contracted with the Wests Tigers and can be seen playing in the hooker role as he looks to give Tallyn Da Silva a run for his money in the future for the starting No.9 jumper.

Onitoni Large and the Wests Tigers will travel to Fiji this Saturday to take on the Kaiviti Silktails as they fight for a spot in the Jersey Flegg Cup finals.

Other notable names that will play on Saturday include Heamasi Makasini, Iverson Matai, Chris Faagutu, Zakauri Clarke, Brandon Tumeth, Justin Matamua and Kit Laulilii.