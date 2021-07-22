Gold Coast Titans veteran Mitch Rein has been given an opportunity to show Titans selectors what he can offer for the 2022 season.

With Erin Clark out this weekend due to an elbow injury he sustained in his courageous 53-tackle haul against the Eels, spots have opened up for Rein to prove his worth.

Speaking to NRL.com, Rein admitted he had it all to play for as uncertainty surrounds his place at the Titans.

"I don't know if there's going to be something here for me [next year] so it will be a good chance for me to get out there and put my best foot forward," Rein said on Wednesday.

"I don't really [have any plans] at this stage. It's been a bit hard not being able to play in the last few weeks.

"It is what it is, you've just got to get on with it. My body is feeling awesome. I look after myself pretty well. I feel like I've got a lot to offer so am looking to keep playing on somewhere.

"I've just got to have a good game on the weekend. That's the first step and make it happen.

"At the moment all options are on the table. If there's anything out there for me will have to be considered."

With the Titans showing growing interest in adding to their playmaking stocks, Rein's position at the club has come under growing threat.

Gold Coast have been among many keen suitors in the race for talented Storm dummy-half Brandon Smith, who is now set to see out his stay in Melbourne until the end of next season.

Rein has played 64 games for the Titans since joining from Penrith ahead of the 2018 season.

The veteran hooker made his NRL debut with the Dragons in 2011 before switching to the mountains for one season.