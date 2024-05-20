International representative halfback Shaun Johnson will reportedly remain at the New Zealand Warriors beyond this season after rejecting a whopping $1.7 million contract from a Sydney rival.

Close to winning the Dally M Medal last season - one vote behind winner Kalyn Ponga - Johnson has found career-best form since returning to the Warriors after a three-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks.

An elite halfback of the competition, the veteran is one of next season's biggest free agents on the open market and has yet to finalise a deal regarding his future beyond 2024.

Able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year, Johnson was previously linked with a move to the Sydney Roosters as they prepare for life without three-time premiership winner Luke Keary, who announced his retirement.

Foxsports.com.au has since revealed that the Sydney Roosters offered Johnson a whopping two-year contract worth $850,000 per season to bring him into the club.

While the deal would have seen him earn $300,000 a season more than what he is on now, the halfback informed the Roosters that he wanted to remain home in Auckland and stay with the New Zealand Warriors beyond 2024.

Per the publication, his new contract at the Warriors will see him earn approximately $700,000 per season.

While there has been no confirmation that he has received a contract offer from the Warriors, he recently told the media at a press conference that he wants to remain at the club but is yet to receive an offer.

“Our roster is extremely talented and we have got a lot of depth, and what I love about it is we are enticing players, especially Kiwi-born players, to come back and want to represent the club,” Johnson said.

"For me to make that decision to play on I have got to actually receive a contract offer, and that hasn't happened yet.

“I am starting those conversations, with the right people and it will all play out how it is meant to."

The failure to sign Johnson adds to the Roosters recruitment woes, after having missed out on recruiting Newcastle Knights centre Dane Gagai and Gold Coast Titans second-rower David Fifita.

The Queensland duo were both set to be at the Bondi-based club next season but decided to remain at their respective clubs beyond the conclusion of this season.

Trent Robinson will have an entirely different lookout team next season due to the departures of Joseph Manu, Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and the arrival of Wallby Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Outside back Joseph Suaalii is also set to join the departing list to sign a contract with Rugby Australia and jump codes to rugby union.

However, foxsports.com.au understands that some individuals are jittery about the $4.8 million deal that he has reportedly signed.