New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has been linked with a move back to Sydney, Australia, following the retirement of one of the competition's best playmakers.

Still, without a contract beyond the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season, Johnson has been one of the elite halves in the NRL since moving back to the Warriors and nearly found himself awarded the 2023 Dally M Medal.

A veteran of the competition, Johnson has made 260 appearances in the NRL since 2011 which has included 32 Tests for the New Zealand Kiwis and is widely considered as one of the greatest New Zealand rugby league players of all time.

Mainly playing for the Warriors, he did make the move to the Cronulla Sharks for three seasons (2019-21), and he could potentially call another Sydney club home next season.

As they prepare for life without Luke Keary, the Sydney Roosters have had discussions about signing Johnson as a potential replacement, per News Corp.

Alongside Johnson, the Warriors have a plethora of young halves at the club, including Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Luke Hanson, and Jett Cleary - the latter two both joined from the Penrith Panthers.

“That would be ideal (an experienced half) if the player is right,” Robinson said via News Corp.

“If it's not, then we're not going to put someone in front of Sandon that's not of high quality.

"If we think someone is really experienced and can do that [we would look at it] … but we are in May, and for next year most of the time they're all signed.

“So, that's difficult there, but we also really believe in Sandon. If we have to go young and develop them through next year, then we will.”

An integral piece of the Warriors line-up, Johnson is one of three players without a contract beyond the conclusion of this season, alongside Valingi Kepu and fellow veteran Jazz Tevaga.

However, while the Roosters have had discussions about potentially bringing him into the set-up to replace Luke Keary, the New Zealand veteran provided a hint about his playing future two weeks ago.

“Our roster is extremely talented and we have got a lot of depth, and what I love about it is we are enticing players, especially Kiwi-born players, to come back and want to represent the club,” Johnson said.

"For me to make that decision to play on I have got to actually receive a contract offer, and that hasn't happened yet.

“I am starting those conversations, with the right people and it will all play out how it is meant to."

New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster is also hoping that he will remain at the club after a terrific 2023 season and opening seven round this year.

“The conversation is different because of what he has behind him,” Webster added.

“He's got 12 months of amazing football behind him. We didn't really know last year, even he would admit that himself, but we are just going to keep playing it by ear and being smart.”