New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has provided a hint about his playing future as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

The veteran has been in terrific form over the past 18 months and was a heavy favourite to walk away with the Dally M Medal last season.

Now, with the arrival of James Fisher-Harris from the Penrith Panthers (beginning at the start of 2025), Johnson has his sights set on earning a contract extension to remain at the New Zealand Warriors.

It is understood that the 33-year-old met with his manager on Monday afternoon, per NRL.com.

While he hasn't confirmed that he has received an offer from the club or will make a formal decision yet, he hinted at remaining in New Zealand.

“Our roster is extremely talented and we have got a lot of depth, and what I love about it is we are enticing players, especially Kiwi-born players, to come back and want to represent the club,” Johnson said at a press-conference on Monday.

"For me to make that decision to play on I have got to actually receive a contract offer, and that hasn't happened yet.

“I am starting those conversations, with the right people and it will all play out how it is meant to."

While Johnson is eyeing a contract extension to remain at the Warriors beyond the expiration of this season, coach Andrew Webster has stated that he is managing an Achilles niggle.

Johnson failed to train on Monday after being forced from the field against the St George Illawarra Dragons last week, but the coach is hopeful he will play against the Titans on ANZAC Day.

“It's just very, very sore,” said Webster.

“I'm trying to not play it down because he is being really brave. Shaun's been incredibly tough and done a great job.

"He wants to win so bad, he is willing to do whatever it takes, though he doesn't get the reps he wants to with the team.”

Webster is also hoping that he will remain at the club after a terrific 2023 season and opening seven round this year.

“The conversation is different because of what he has behind him,” Webster added.

“He's got 12 months of amazing football behind him. We didn't really know last year, even he would admit that himself, but we are just going to keep playing it by ear and being smart.”