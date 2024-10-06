The Penrith Panthers have claimed their fourth straight NRL premiership on the back of a dominant performance, although it doesn't show on the scoreboard as they claimed an eight-point victory over the Melbourne Storm at Homebush on Sunday evening..

The men from the foot of the mountains were in control of the game for the most part, dominating possession and territory, but being unable to run away with the contest on the scoreboard as a severely fatigued Melbourne side continued to turn up in defence.

It will be a controversial decision in the second half, as well as a biting allegation which will take all the headlines coming out of the decider.

With the Panthers well in control of the game but not overly far ahead on the scoreboard, a Melbourne try appeared to have been scored through Jack Howarth midway through the second half, only for Grant Atkins in the bunker to rule the try out despite images clearly showing the ball on the ground.

Penrith stayed ahead of the contest from there on out, with the Storm's Cameron Munster then placed on report inside the final ten minutes for allegedly biting.

The contest saw Melbourne cross for the first try through Harry Grant off a controversial captain's challenge that wasn't overruled, but Penrith had 58 per cent of the ball through to halftime and would cross for tries through Sunia Turuva and Liam Martin to lead 10-6 at the break.

The four-point lead continued to stay in place early in the second half as the game continued to be played at a rapid pace, the Storm again defending through adversity as the men from the foot of the mountains - in search of a four-peat - continued to dominate possession and territory.

The Storm had a run of possession in the middle of the second half, but couldn't find a way over the line, with Paul Alamoti's 60th minute try for the Panthers sealing the deal.

The four-peat means the Panthers have now won more premierships in a row than any team since the St George Dragons won 11 in a row in the 1950s and 1960s.