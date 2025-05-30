The Gold Coast Titans have re-signed one of their best young players, keeping him out of the reach of rival teams and the incoming expansion clubs on one of the longest contracts in the NRL.

Currently sidelined due to injury, the reigning Paul Broughton Medallist and New Zealand international Keano Kini will remain on the Gold Coast until at least the end of the 2030 NRL season, having debuted just over 24 months ago.

The move to retain Kini comes as he was set to hit the open market on November 1, meaning he would have been free to speak and negotiate with rival teams.

A former student of Palm Beach Currumbin State High School, Kini is one of the club's best players and is coming off a sensational 2024 campaign which saw him cement the No.1 jersey ahead of AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell.

"Keano is still only in the early stages of his NRL career, but he's already showed that he's capable of having a huge impact on games," Titans coach Des Hasler said.

"He's already represented his country at an International level.

"Keano's professionalism and attitude has made him both a valued and well-liked member of the club both on and off field.

"Family is very important to Keano and he and his partner have just welcomed their first child and it's great that they'll be able to continue to raise their family here on the Coast."