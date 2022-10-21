The culling spree at the Manly Sea Eagles shows no signs of abating, with reports the club has terminated Kristie Fulton – the daughter of late Immortal and club icon Bob Fulton – who has previously been involved in the club's pathways program.

Fulton has now become the latest casualty of new chief executive Tony Mestrov's revamp, which has already seen the termination of NRL coach Des Hasler after months of speculation.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the move blindsided Fulton, who said she was asked to leave the club's Brookvale HQ immediately. It's been reported that a human resources investigation was a contributing factor in the decision, although that suggestion is light on details.

Meanwhile, Kristie's brother, Scott, is expected to remain in his role as the club's head of recruitment.

The decision is being considered a ‘bombshell' given the huge influence the Fulton family name still holds at the club after a lifelong association.

It's not the first time Kristie Fulton has been let go by the club, with then-executive Tim Cleary letting her go in 2017. By the end of the year, Cleary was gone, and Fulton soon returned.

The move also comes at an interesting time for the power dynamics within the club, with the Sea Eagles currently in the process of finalising a two-year contract extension for Zac Fulton, who made his club debut during the pride jersey boycott.

The Sea Eagles are currently working out the issues around their termination of Hasler in regard to paying out the final year of his contract. Once that deal is secured, it is expected Manly will announce Anthony Seibold as their new head coach for 2023.