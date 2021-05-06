FULL TIME: Storm vs Dragons – Round 10, 2021

2021-05-16T06:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Storm
Dragons
|9
|TRIES
|4
J. Addo-Carr 10'
K. Bromwich 16'
D. Ieremia 29'
N. Asofa-Solomona 47'
J. Hughes 51'
J. Addo-Carr 53'
J. Olam 58'
G. Jennings 68'
J. Addo-Carr 71'
M. Ravalawa 20'
M. Ravalawa 33'
M. Ravalawa 61'
C. Ramsey 79'
|4/9
|CONVERSIONS
|1/4
T. Smoothy 13'
T. Smoothy 48'
T. Smoothy 52'
N. Hynes 73'
C. Norman 35'
|14
|HALF TIME
|10
Team Stats
Storm
Dragons
All Runs153
All Run Metres1724
Line Breaks10
Offloads12
Kick Metres400
40/200
Tackles288
Missed Tackles26
Penalties Conceded4
Errors7
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|12
|Josh Addo-Carr
|12
|Tyson Smoothy
|6
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|4
|Kenneath Bromwich
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Tyson Smoothy
|3
|Corey Norman
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Christian Welch
|0
|Paul Vaughan
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|3
|Josh Addo-Carr
|3
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|1
|Kenneath Bromwich
|1
|Justin Olam
|1
Top Try Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Billy Burns
|1
|Kenneath Bromwich
|1
|Justin Olam
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Billy Burns
|1
|Justin Olam
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|3
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|1
|Kenneath Bromwich
|1
Top Runs
|Jack Bird
|18
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|15
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Tariq Sims
|14
|Dale Finucane
|14
Top Run Metres
|Josh Addo-Carr
|215
|Nicho Hynes
|201
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|162
|Josh Kerr
|162
|Jack Bird
|142
Post Contact Metres
|Josh Kerr
|58
|Jack Bird
|58
|Jesse Bromwich
|55
|Tariq Sims
|53
|Dale Finucane
|53
Top Tackles
|Andrew McCullough
|37
|Josh McGuire
|35
|Tyson Smoothy
|34
|Kenneath Bromwich
|33
|Paul Vaughan
|31
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Josh McGuire
|6
|Ryley Jacks
|5
|Andrew McCullough
|4
|Josh Kerr
|3
|Tariq Sims
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Justin Olam
|7
|Cody Ramsey
|7
|Ben Hunt
|6
|Billy Burns
|4
|Kenneath Bromwich
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|7
|Kenneath Bromwich
|5
|Justin Olam
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|5
|Reimis Smith
|5
Top Offloads
|Josh Kerr
|5
|Christian Welch
|3
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Jesse Bromwich
|3
|Felise Kaufusi
|3
Top Kick Metres
|Jahrome Hughes
|282
|Ben Hunt
|185
|Corey Norman
|127
|Ryley Jacks
|86
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|27
Top Penalties
|Felise Kaufusi
|3
|Josh McGuire
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|1
|Corey Norman
|1
|Christian Welch
|0
Team Lists
Storm
Dragons
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Melbourne
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|6/5/21
|Rabbitohs
|W 0 - 50
|30/4/21
|Sharks
|W 40 - 14
|25/4/21
|Warriors
|W 42 - 20
|16/4/21
|Roosters
|W 20 - 4
|10/4/21
|Bulldogs
|W 18 - 52
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|9/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 32 - 12
|2/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 8 - 16
|25/4/21
|Roosters
|L 34 - 10
|18/4/21
|Warriors
|L 14 - 20
|11/4/21
|Eels
|W 12 - 26