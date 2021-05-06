FULL TIME: Storm vs Dragons – Round 10, 2021

2021-05-16T06:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLStormDragons
Storm
44
Dragons
18
FULL TIME
2021-05-16T06:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLStormDragons

Match Summary

Storm

Dragons

9TRIES4
Josh Addo-Carr 10'
J. Addo-Carr 10'
Kenneath Bromwich 16'
K. Bromwich 16'
Dean Ieremia 29'
D. Ieremia 29'
Nelson Asofa-Solomona 47'
N. Asofa-Solomona 47'
Jahrome Hughes 51'
J. Hughes 51'
Josh Addo-Carr 53'
J. Addo-Carr 53'
Justin Olam 58'
J. Olam 58'
George Jennings 68'
G. Jennings 68'
Josh Addo-Carr 71'
J. Addo-Carr 71'
 
Mikaele Ravalawa 20'
M. Ravalawa 20'
Mikaele Ravalawa 33'
M. Ravalawa 33'
Mikaele Ravalawa 61'
M. Ravalawa 61'
Cody Ramsey 79'
C. Ramsey 79'
4/9CONVERSIONS1/4
Tyson Smoothy 13'
T. Smoothy 13'
Tyson Smoothy 48'
T. Smoothy 48'
Tyson Smoothy 52'
T. Smoothy 52'
Nicho Hynes 73'
N. Hynes 73'
 
Corey Norman 35'
C. Norman 35'
14HALF TIME10
 

Team Stats

Storm

Dragons

All Runs

153
160

All Run Metres

1724
1397

Line Breaks

10
3

Offloads

12
12

Kick Metres

400
363

40/20

0
0

Tackles

288
275

Missed Tackles

26
38

Penalties Conceded

4
3

Errors

7
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Mikaele Ravalawa12
Josh Addo-Carr12
Tyson Smoothy6
N. Asofa-Solomona4
Kenneath Bromwich4

Top Goal Kicker

Tyson Smoothy3
Corey Norman1
Nicho Hynes1
Christian Welch0
Paul Vaughan0

Top Try Scorer

Mikaele Ravalawa3
Josh Addo-Carr3
N. Asofa-Solomona1
Kenneath Bromwich1
Justin Olam1

Top Try Assists

Nicho Hynes3
Matthew Dufty2
Billy Burns1
Kenneath Bromwich1
Justin Olam1

Top Linebreak Assists

Nicho Hynes4
Matthew Dufty2
Jahrome Hughes2
Billy Burns1
Justin Olam1

Top Linebreaks

Mikaele Ravalawa3
Josh Addo-Carr2
Nicho Hynes2
N. Asofa-Solomona1
Kenneath Bromwich1

Top Runs

Jack Bird18
Mikaele Ravalawa15
Josh Kerr15
Tariq Sims14
Dale Finucane14

Top Run Metres

Josh Addo-Carr215
Nicho Hynes201
Mikaele Ravalawa162
Josh Kerr162
Jack Bird142

Post Contact Metres

Josh Kerr58
Jack Bird58
Jesse Bromwich55
Tariq Sims53
Dale Finucane53

Top Tackles

Andrew McCullough37
Josh McGuire35
Tyson Smoothy34
Kenneath Bromwich33
Paul Vaughan31

Top Ineffective Tackles

Josh McGuire6
Ryley Jacks5
Andrew McCullough4
Josh Kerr3
Tariq Sims3

Top Missed Tackles

Justin Olam7
Cody Ramsey7
Ben Hunt6
Billy Burns4
Kenneath Bromwich4

Top Tackle Breaks

Mikaele Ravalawa7
Kenneath Bromwich5
Justin Olam5
Jahrome Hughes5
Reimis Smith5

Top Offloads

Josh Kerr5
Christian Welch3
Ben Hunt3
Jesse Bromwich3
Felise Kaufusi3

Top Kick Metres

Jahrome Hughes282
Ben Hunt185
Corey Norman127
Ryley Jacks86
Mikaele Ravalawa27

Top Penalties

Felise Kaufusi3
Josh McGuire2
Jahrome Hughes1
Corey Norman1
Christian Welch0

Top Errors

N. Asofa-Solomona2
Josh McGuire2
Cody Ramsey2
Christian Welch1
Paul Vaughan1

Team Lists

Storm

Dragons

19Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2George JenningsGeorge Jennings
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Justin OlamJustin Olam
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
1Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
14Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
9Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
6Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
12Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
16Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
17N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 RESERVES
21Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Jack BirdJack Bird3
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono4
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey20
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Josh KerrJosh Kerr11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire13
 INTERCHANGE
Max FeagaiMax Feagai2
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili14
Billy BurnsBilly Burns15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
 RESERVES
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Melbourne

DATE OPP RESULT
6/5/21RabbitohsW 0 - 50
30/4/21SharksW 40 - 14
25/4/21WarriorsW 42 - 20
16/4/21RoostersW 20 - 4
10/4/21BulldogsW 18 - 52

St George Illawarra

DATE OPP RESULT
9/5/21BulldogsW 32 - 12
2/5/21Wests TigersL 8 - 16
25/4/21RoostersL 34 - 10
18/4/21WarriorsL 14 - 20
11/4/21EelsW 12 - 26
 