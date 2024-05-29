Scott Drinkwater has shot to a narrow one-vote lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 12.

The North Queensland Cowboys' fullback takes the lead from the injured Tom Trbojevic, who will now likely slide down the leaderboard over the coming weeks.

Dylan Edwards, on the back of a 14-vote performance, is just one vote behind him, while another fullback in Sydney Roosters' captain and overlooked New South Wales hopeful James Tedesco sits fourth.

Tedesco, who is just six votes off Drinkwater's lead, has been in the top ten each of the last two seasons and could use his lack of an Origin selection to fire into the lead over the coming weeks.

Tedesco was one of four players to score a perfect 20 over Round 12, joined by Valentine Holmes, Jarome Luai and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Jacob Kiraz, Josh Curran, Tommy Talau, Luke Brooks, Lehi Hopoate, David Fifita and Keano Kini split the top spots over the rest of the games.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 12.

QLD Country Bank NQL 42 FT 28 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

4 Pines Park MAN 26 FT 20 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Go Media Stadium NZW 24 FT 20 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten