Scott Drinkwater has shot to a narrow one-vote lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 12.

The North Queensland Cowboys' fullback takes the lead from the injured Tom Trbojevic, who will now likely slide down the leaderboard over the coming weeks.

Dylan Edwards, on the back of a 14-vote performance, is just one vote behind him, while another fullback in Sydney Roosters' captain and overlooked New South Wales hopeful James Tedesco sits fourth.

Tedesco, who is just six votes off Drinkwater's lead, has been in the top ten each of the last two seasons and could use his lack of an Origin selection to fire into the lead over the coming weeks.

Tedesco was one of four players to score a perfect 20 over Round 12, joined by Valentine Holmes, Jarome Luai and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Jacob Kiraz, Josh Curran, Tommy Talau, Luke Brooks, Lehi Hopoate, David Fifita and Keano Kini split the top spots over the rest of the games.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

Here are all the votes from Round 12.

 2024-05-23T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
44
FT
12
   STI
   Crowd: 15,442
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jacob Kiraz Josh Curran Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz
4 Jacob Preston Jacob Kiraz Josh Curran Reed Mahoney
3 Bronson Xerri Jacob Preston Bronson Xerri Matt Burton
2 Josh Curran Bronson Xerri Connor Tracey Connor Tracey
1 Reed Mahoney Connor Tracey Reed Mahoney Bronson Xerri

 

 2024-05-24T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
42
FT
28
   WST
   Crowd: 15,957
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Jeremiah Nanai
4 Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Chad Townsend
3 Scott Drinkwater Tom Dearden Scott Drinkwater Valentine Holmes
2 Lachlan Galvin Scott Drinkwater Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin
1 Tom Dearden Lachlan Galvin Tom Dearden Reuben Cotter

 

 2024-05-24T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
26
FT
20
   MEL
   Crowd: 17,211
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tommy Talau Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Lehi Hopoate
4 Lehi Hopoate Lehi Hopoate Reuben Garrick Luke Brooks
3 Jahrome Hughes Reuben Garrick Sua Fa'alogo Eliesa Katoa
2 Eliesa Katoa Sua Fa'alogo Jahrome Hughes Sua Fa'alogo
1 Taniela Paseka Jahrome Hughes Lehi Hopoate Tommy Talau

 

 2024-05-25T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
16
FT
44
   SYD
   Crowd: 18,049
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker
3 Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Naufahu Whyte
2 Angus Crichton Naufahu Whyte Angus Crichton Victor Radley
1 Naufahu Whyte Angus Crichton Terrell May Joseph Manu

 

 2024-05-25T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
0
FT
42
   PEN
   Crowd: 13,500
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Jarome Luai
4 Jack Cole Isaah Yeo Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
3 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Isaah Yeo Mitch Kenny
2 Isaah Yeo Jack Cole Mitch Kenny Isaah Yeo
1 Liam Henry Mitch Kenny Jack Cole Jack Cole

 

 2024-05-25T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
42
FT
26
   PAR
   Crowd: 15,202
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Latrell Mitchell
4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi
3 Dylan Brown Davvy Moale Dylan Brown Dylan Brown
2 Maika Sivo Dylan Brown Maika Sivo Bryce Cartwright
1 Davvy Moale Kelma Tuilagi Davvy Moale Davvy Moale

 

 2024-05-26T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
34
FT
36
   GLD
   Crowd: 42,221
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keano Kini David Fifita Keano Kini David Fifita
4 David Fifita Keano Kini Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
3 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh David Fifita Keano Kini
2 Beau Fermor Payne Haas Payne Haas Beau Fermor
1 Payne Haas Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Ezra Mam

 

 2024-05-26T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
24
FT
20
   DOL
   Crowd: 23,116
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
4 Herbie Farnworth Mitch Barnett Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
3 Te Maire Martin Herbie Farnworth Mitch Barnett Kodi Nikorima
2 Mitch Barnett Te Maire Martin Kodi Nikorima Mitch Barnett
1 Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Te Maire Martin Jamayne Isaako

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as at May 28.

 