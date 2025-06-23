The 2025 U15s ASSRL National Championships will begin soon as the best young talents in rugby league face off against each other in the national tournament.

Ahead of the competition starting on Sunday, Zero Tackle examines every squad and every player competing in the ASSRL National Championships tournament.

Pool A - Group 1

ACT: Adam Dzaja (Marist College), Benjamin Callaway (Marist College), Benji McNamara (St Edmunds College), Brayden Kent (St Edmunds College), Cayden Cross (St Edmunds College), Charlie Stammers (Marist College), Cooper Leighton (Kingsford Smith School), Elliot Brown (St Edmunds College), Fatai Fenukitau (St Edmunds College), Finn Braithwaite (Marist College), Harry Borton (St Edmunds College), Isaac Harwood (Mount Stromlo HS), Joel Trevethan (Marist College), Kaleb Matthews (St Edmunds College), Lucas Miners (St Mary MacKillop College), Mason Morrissey (Marist College), Orry Lavulo (St Edmunds College), Roko Skazlic (St Edmunds College), Sioeli Hifo (St Edmunds College), Taniela Mapapalangi (St Edmunds College)

NSW CCC (Combined Catholic Colleges): Bronson Tupou (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Brody Watson (St. Dominic's College, Kingswood), Damien Taufateau (Marist College, Kogarah), Deon Haynes (Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield), Gabriel Asmar (St Patrick's College, Sutherland), Hetu Masi (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Jake Swan (St John the Evangelist Catholic High School, Nowra), Jarryd Edmunds (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Kingston Foggo-Dunwoodie (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Levi Scarlett (St. Johns College, Dubbo), Lucas Bentham (Magdalene Catholic College, Narellan), Monson Hopoate (Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield), Nate Millar (St. Dominic's College, Kingswood), Nickolas Andary (St. Dominic's College, Kingswood), Rocky Latu (Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield), Sam Large (St. Johns College, Dubbo), Sia'a Taveuveu (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Spencer Sorenson (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Tallis Toﬁlau (Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown), Xavier Eades (St. John's College, Woodlawn)

NSW CHS (Combined High Schools): Anthony Kennedy (Francis Greenway HS), Chase McFarlane (Hunter SHS), Clausen Broederlow (Westfields SHS), Cooper Shephard (Endeavour SHS), Cruz Morris (Endeavour SHS), Destin Tausala (Illawarra SHS), Ezekiel Stanley-Ligaivui (Endeavour SHS), Jack Asplet (Hunter SHS), Jack McKevett (Endeavour SHS), Jack Partridge (Inverell HS), Junior Finau (Maitland Grossman HS), Kane Mulherin (Hunter SHS), Le-Vaughn Stanley-Ligaivui (Endeavour SHS), Lucas Beards (Hills SHS), Mehmet Varol (Endeavour SHS), Nate Horsey (Endeavour SHS), Nicholas Phillipe (Westfields SHS), Ryder Pettit (West Wyalong HS), Xaviar Viavai (Illawarra SHS), Xavier Saunders (Wadalba CS).

Pool A - Group 2

NSW CIS (Combined Independent Schools): Archie Humphris (Central Coast Sport College), Billy Beetson (Waverley College), Che Franze (Central Coast Sport College), Christopher Oakhill (St Augustine's College), Cooper Eveleigh (St Augustines College), Devida Hopoate (Waverley College), Ethan Mullins (Trinity Grammar School), Hayden Lynch (Central Coast Sport College), Jake Capovilla (The Kings School), Josaiah Manuofetoa (Waverley College), Khan Jackson (Knox Grammar School), Kobie McGaughey (Central Coast Sport College), Lachlan Ellis (Oakhill College), Lorima Seuseu (Barker College), Nate Bobbin (Sapphire Coast Anglican College), Nate Herring (Central Coast Sport College), Saia Enasio (Knox Grammar School), Sunny Steyn (Waverley College), Thomas Jackson (Barker College), Urijah Brown (Trinity Grammar School)

QRSS (Maroon): Angus McLaughlin (St Josephs College Gregory Terrace), Blake Tikinau (Ipswich SHS), Cruz Molo (Wavell SHS), Digby Ioane (Brisbane SHS), Ike Bilish (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Isaiah Te Pairi (Mabel Park SHS), Jack Goodhew (Kirwan SHS), Jaxon Worthing (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Joey Salafia (Ipswich SHS), Jonah Bell (Wavell SHS), Kalani Ford-Stevens (Wavell SHS), Knight Tanielu (St Josephs Nudgee College Boondall), Kyanu Seiuli (Ipswich SHS), Lenton Steven Funaki (Wavell SHS), Maihi Pene (Wavell SHS), Marko Pauli (Keebra Park SHS), MJ Otunuku (Keebra Park SHS), Travel Ngatukakana (Kirwan SHS), Tristan Sauaga (Marsden SHS), Tyson Tai (Brisbane SHS)

QRSS (White): Chase Stewart (Mountain Creek SHS), Isaac Salei (Wavell SHS), Jasiah Parsons (Wavell SHS), Jeffrey Tugai (Kirwan SHS), Jesse-James Schuster (Redcliffe SHS), Kayden Lemafa (Ipswich SHS), Kolby Walters (Anglican Church Grammar School), Kyan Simpson (Ambrose Treacy College), Lennix Parfitt (Mabel Park SHS), Lennox Lakatani (Wavell SHS), Leo Hunt (Ipswich SHS), Manti Eteru (Trinity Bay SHS), Max Imrie (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Peter Ngaoire-Finau (Keebra Park SHS), Riley Apthorpe (Mountain Creek SHS), Tane Crampton (St Josephs Nudgee College Boondall), Tipene Moyes (Marsden SHS), Tristen Renata-Kokiri (Wavell SHS), Tyler Harry (Mabel Park SHS), Tyson Barnard (Marsden SHS)

Pool B

Goannas: Brendan Luffman (Tagai State College), Cooper Robertson (Good Shepherd Catholic College), Cooper Snary (Ignatius Park College), Corban Byrne (Newcastle HS), Cristiano Multari (Cardiff HS), Dane Gordon (Wavell SHS), Dorian Noah (Tagai State College), Ellisala Dau (Kirwan SHS), Euston Williams (Kyogle HS), Isaac Paton (Mountain Creek SHS), Luke West (Catherine McAuley Catholic College), Malachi Kirk (Ipswich SHS), Noah Donnelly (Banora Point HS), Nullah Baker (St John's College), Philip Licence (Trinity Bay SHS), Sailor Ryan (Gulargambone Central School), Trent Sellin (Goomeri State School), Tyler Wilson (Redcliffe SHS), Tyrese Vaipulu (Hunter SHS), and Zacariah Campbell (Mackay SHS)

Northern Territory: Angus Gordan (Nhulunbuy HS), Benjamin Power (Good Shepherd Lutheran College), Dallas Robertson (Trinity Bay SHS), Dylan Stanley (Seda College), Gabriel Te Maro (Mackillop College), Jack Cogill (Seda College), Jake Park (Marrara Christian College), Jayden Fleming (Taminmin College), Jonty Klaas (Seda College), Leonard Ryan (Taminmin College), Luke Knight (Mackillop College), Manahi Oakley (Casuarina SC), Mitchell Huppatz (Taminmin College), Reef Smith (Taminmin College), Ricky Henda (Sanderson Middle School), Ricky Ryan (Taminmin College), Sini Tagiloa (Palmerston College), Tye-ryhse Barron Calma (Sanderson Middle School), Walter Lasker (Mackillop College), William Cridland (Good Shepherd Lutheran College).

Victoria: Ben Rusan Junior Tare (Victoria University Secondary College), Ben Tapoki (Hume Central Secondary College), Blessing Aiga (St Albans Secondary School), Detroit Mailelaa (Hume Central Secondary College), Dominic Tunumafono (Saints College North Melbourne), Duntae Seufatu (Hallam Secondary College), Freedom Savea (Melton Secondary College), Jake Slater (Haileybury College), Jesse Mika (Victoria University Secondary School), Joshua Tofete (Tarneit P-9), Lazaris Silupe-Manuel (The Grange P-12 College), Likuoavalu Veatupu (Manor Lakes P-12 College), Lorenzo Setu (Edgar's Creek Secondary School), Marice Newfeldt (Hume Central Secondary College), Melakhy Samani-Niko (St Francis Catholic Regional College), Ofisa Junior Atulia (St Peter's College), Raiken Hala (Hallam Secondary College), Sione Finau (Staughton College), Terri Samani-Taulamago (Manor Lakes P-12 College), Tupou Tuifua (Staughton College)

Western Australia: Bowen Biddle, Carlijah Hiko-Kita, Cooper Crockett, Cooper Kihi, Corey Campbell, Daykota Tapu, Dziah Johnstone, Esei Fatanitavake, Hunter Te Kiri, John Laki, Kobe Dillon, Kolbi Garnaut, Leilyn Herwini-Kapea, Metukore Trego, Pheonix Piggot-Makiiti, Raiden Tumai-Totorewa, Samuela Fifita, Te Pono Peeti, Travan Akerman, Zane Murray