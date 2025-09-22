The London Broncos have confirmed Jason Demetriou will take over as their head coach for the next three years.

Starting in 2026, Demetriou, who previously coached the South Sydney Rabbitohs before being dumped by the club, was widely touted as the likely first coach of the new Papua New Guinea-based club in the NRL from 2028.

That will now be an impossibility though, with a three-year deal ensuring Demetriou will take over the head coaching slot at the Broncos, who have recently been purchased by Darren Lockyer.

The former Brisbane Broncos great has promised to make waves in the English Super League should the club be readmitted in a new-look competition next year, with a number of players reportedly in talks.

“London has incredible potential as a rugby league city,” Demetriou said in a clubs tatement confirming his appointment.

“The Club's ambition and the opportunity to help shape its future at this important stage made this an exciting challenge. I can't wait to get started.”

The Broncos are not wasting time in getting ready to return to the Super League, with the club revealing they are also in the process of putting a high-performance structure together.

The Wimbledon-based club last played in the Super League in 2024, but were promptly relegaded back to the Championship.

Despite a poor season there where they finished tenth, they are likely to be readmitted to the Super League for 2026, a competition they didn't play in between 2020 and 2023.

The competition is being expanded to 14 teams in 2026, and with the Salford Red Devils not applying to stay in the top flight, it means three teams outside of those rated as Grade A will be eligible to play. Grade B clubs Hull FC and the Huddersfield Giants have made applications, as have Campionship sides the Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings, York Knights and Broncos.

Lockyer indicated Demetriou wouldn't be appointed until the club were confirmed as a Super League outfit, so it appears they are well on the way to achieving top flight status for 2026 and beyond.

Demetriou will link up with the Broncos ahead of pre-season.