The Newcastle Knights have taken strides to lead the race for Canberra Raiders prop Trey Mooney, with the forward touring facilities in the Hunter.

Mooney has been given permission to leave at the end of 2025 by the Raiders as he searches for opportunity in the top grade.

While he has been on the fringe or, and in, Canberra's 17 during his time at the club, the Parramatta junior is looking for a way into a starting side.

That's something that won't happen in the nation's capital, with Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies set to own the two prop and lock jerseys next year.

Josh Papalii is also set to re-sign with the club. He was originally looking to head to England, but a change of heart and an appetite to keep him in Canberra from the club will now likely see him extend his tenure into 2026 with the Raiders.

Reports suggest Mooney, who has been given permission to leave the Green Machine early, has been in talks with the Knights, as well as the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels.

The Eels, who are Mooney's junior club, were the latest club to be added to the race earlier this week Zero Tackle learned.

But it's not the Eels or Dragons who now appear to have the inside running, with the cashed up Knights having Mooney visit the Hunter per a News Corp report.

The Knights have been on an aggressive salary cap reset in recent times, with Daniel Saifiti leaving before the start of the season, Kai Pearce=-Paul (Wests Tigers) and Leo Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) confirmed departures at the end of this year, and the likes of Jackson Hastings and Adam Elliott also likely to leave the club before the start of the next pre-season.

That means the Knights, who at one point were believed to have had internal discussions about the prospect of a contract offer to Josh Papalii, have money to pay Mooney, but also, a starting spot to offer as they reset their middle.

Whether that will be under Adam O'Brien remains to be seen with the under fire coach no guarantee to retain his role heading into 2026.

The 23-year-old Mooney is believed to have met not only O'Brien, but also Blake Green and Danny Buderus during his visit.

It's understood the Raiders are happy to retain Mooney, but won't stand in his way if he wants to leave.

The multi-club interest is hardly a surprise for a player who came through the junior ranks as one of the highest potential forwards for some time.

Both the Dragons and Eels could yet offer him a starting role, with the Dragons in particular looking to replace Jack de Belin at lock, while the Eels under Jason Ryles have shown no issue in making big selection calls.