Entering his first season in the NRL, cross-code convert Taj Annan has spoken about transitioning to the 13-man code for the first time since arriving in Newcastle.

One of the club's new signings for the 2025 NRL season, Annan enters the Newcastle Knights on a three-year contract after starting his professional career in the 15-man code for the Queensland Reds.

Targeting a first-grade debut this season, the Novocastrian has impressed in training and is likely to be used in the outside backs after 13 Super Rugby appearances at centre.

This will see he will contend with the likes of Fletcher Sharpe, Greg Marzhew and Dane Gagai, among others, but will begin the season in the NSW Cup competition as he furthers his development and get used to the new code.

For the first time since signing with the Newcastle Knights, Annan opened up to The Newcastle Herald about switching codes and the transition from Super Rugby to the NRL.

"It is different. It's starting to feel like I'm adapting to it, but it's definitely taken some time," Annan said.

"[In union] you're in such a power, set-piece sort of game, sessions are short and sharp.

"But I feel like [in league] they're grindy-sort of sessions. A lot of running, endurance - up and back. I feel like that's the main difference. It's been a shock to the system. Mentally and physically.

"I think this year will be a learning year, but the ultimate goal is I want to be playing NRL.

"I was at that professional level in rugby union, so I want to be playing that level in rugby league as well. As soon as I get into the NRL, I want to cement my spot in the 17.

"But if that's not the case, I'm happy to bide my time in [NSW] Cup and learn off everyone, and then eventually get there."

Standing at 193cm and 105kg, Annan is set to be a real kick target in attack and represented Australia at the Under-20s Rugby World Championships two years ago in 2023.

Still 21, he joins the Knights after a few unfortunate injury-disrupted seasons in the Super Rugby competition with the Queensland Reds.

"The enticement of being able to come home was the biggest thing. I played league first, actually, for South Newcastle," Annan added.

"Growing up, I was sort of playing both, league and union, for Souths and Merewether Carlton. Just swapping between the two.

"I felt like I was still in a development stage [at the Reds] but I had got a lot of game time in Super Rugby over the last two years.

"I got a bit unlucky the last 12 months with injuries. I had two ankle surgeries, on either ankle.

"So I had been a bit unlucky in that phase and sort of felt like I needed a fresh start.

"I thought there would be nothing better than coming home and changing codes, I felt like that might freshen me up and give me a new look into my footy career."