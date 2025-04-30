Parramatta Eels youngster Ryley Smith has opened up about choosing the NRL over cricket, leaving the Penrith Panthers and his rugby league journey, which has seen his dream become a reality as he plays alongside star duo Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses.

Since making the 2022 NRL Grand Final, the Eels have had a dramatic fall from grace, which saw them miss out on reaching the finals in back-to-back years and came one loss short of claiming the wooden spoon last year.

Attempting to turn their fortunes around under new head coach Jason Ryles, the former Melbourne Storm assistant has called upon several of the club's younger players to make the jump up from the NSW Cup to the NRL.

One of these players is hooker Ryley Smith. Seizing every opportunity with purpose whilst wearing his blue headgear, Smith has cemented the dummy-half role over Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick and is coming off his first 80-minute performance against the Wests Tigers.

"I didn't think I'd have this opportunity this early, but I'm just trying to learn every day and take every day as it comes," Smith told Zero Tackle.

"I feel like as a team, we're going really well at the moment, so that's a big stepping stone for us going forward.

"I say to them [Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses] a lot that I'm allowed to be a fan as well so I idolise all of them and even some of the hookers I've versed over the first seven rounds.

"In a bit of awe, to be honest, and it's really cool to run out with them every day.

"I definitely have a lot to work on. I think being a fresh sort of NRL player, I'm just taking it day by day and learning my craft as a hooker and watching all the other hookers and listening closely to our senior players and how I can get better.

A member of the 2021 Australian Schoolboys team, Smith's rugby league journey began in the famed Penrith Panthers system, and he joined the Eels less than 18 months ago in the hope of new opportunities.

During his time at the foot of the mountains, he won the 2022 SG Ball Cup Grand Final with Luke Hanson (Warriors), Keagan Russell-Smith (Storm), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Mason Teague (Knights) and Billy Scott - one of the only members left that is still at the Panthers.

Although he was able to learn from the likes of Apisai Koroisau, Mitch Kenny and Soni Luke, his path to first grade was blocked by Kenny, who has been a huge part of their premiership success and Scott, who recently signed a long-term deal with the club and is being earmarked as their future No.9.

"It was definitely a hard move," Smith said.

"It was pretty hard (because) I'm pretty passionate about the teams that I've played for.

"(However) I feel like I've settled in really well and the boys really welcomed me last year in the lower grades and, I absolutely love Parramatta and I don't want to go anywhere.

"I idolise these boys and I love putting a Parramatta shirt on every day."

Away from rugby league, Smith's career nearly saw him go down the route of another sport after being named in the Australian Schoolboys cricket side whilst still at school.

A prestigious honour, he became the first individual since Bronko Djura in 1980 to be named in the Australian Schoolboys side for rugby league and cricket.

Playing against and alongside the likes of Australian representatives Sam Konstas, Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk, he could have easily aborted the NRL dream to pursue the cricketing dream.

"Yeah, there was definitely some thought at the time, and it was a pretty long decision. I just thought at the time that footy was best for me," Smith said.

"I still love getting down to cricket and watching my cricket. I love my cricket, but I'm pretty content with where I'm at the moment.

"Sammy and Cooper Connolly are my good mates and played a lot with Jake Fraser-McGurk.

"There's a lot of boys there that are doing really well, and I keep in contact with them. It's always nice to get around a different crowd of people from time to time.

"They've been all really good to me and supportive, and I had some really good memories with them."