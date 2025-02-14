The NRL's match review committee have charged Canberra Raiders fringe prop Jordan Martin with a careless high tackle offence out of Thursday night's pre-season challenge clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Grade 1 offence saw Martin penalised during the second half of the trial for a seemingly innocuous high shot on Cronulla's towering winger Sam Stonestreet, who had a difficult night at the office as he looked to push either Ronaldo Mulitalo or Sione Katoa out of the starting side.

Referee Liam Kennedy penalised the tackle on field and placed Martin on report.

Martin is part of the Raiders' Top 30 heading into 2025 having made his NRL debut in Round 17 of the 2024 season after returning from an ACL injury that kept him out of action during the first half of the year at all levels.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, he will be out to add more NRL games to his record throughout 2025 before negotiating his future with the Raiders and potentially other clubs.

Martin was the only player charged during the game, with the offence now to remain on his record throughout the 2025 NRL season.

Under NRL judiciary rules, penalties for offences of any description accumulate throughout the course of the season, increasing the value of fines or length of suspensions for higher grade offences with each charge.

Martin and the Raiders will have until midday (AEDT) on Saturday to determine whether they will take the early guilty plea, or challenge the offence at the judiciary.