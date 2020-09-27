Jake Friend has been cleared of facial fractures but will need to pass concussion protocols to play the first week of the finals.

There were fears Friend’s season could be over after he was involved in an accidental head clash in last night’s 60-8 loss to South Sydney, however, scans cleared Friend of major damage to his jaw or cheekbone.

The 30-year-old is still in doubt to take part in the first week of the finals after suffering his second concussion in the space of a month.

It would be a blow to the Rooster should Friend not play as fellow hookers Sam Verrills and Victor Radley are sidelined with serious knee injuries.

Lachlan Lam spent time at dummy half against the Rabbitohs, while Freddy Lussick will also likely be used at hooker should Friend be ruled out.