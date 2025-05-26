The Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks have both been hit with injury concerns to star players heading into Round 13 of the 2025 NRL season.

Although he was set to return to the field this week against the Manly Sea Eagles after recovering from a knee injury he sustained against his former team more than a month ago, fullback Reece Walsh could potentially return a week later and miss another round of rugby league.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, Walsh suffered a minor tweak to his knee in the lead-up to this week's match, but coach Michael Maguire remains confident he will take to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Selwyn Cobbo (fractured wrist) will also be available for Saturday night after scans cleared him of any serious damage.

While Walsh races the clock to be ready to return, the Cronulla Sharks (who have the bye this week) are hopeful that front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake will be available for selection in Round 14 and won't miss any game time, per News Corp.

Batting an AC joint injury, Fonua-Blake was spotted over the weekend in a black sling while out enjoying time with his family.