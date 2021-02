New Parramatta signing Bryce Cartwright has suffered a suspected broken jaw in a freak training accident.

The 26-year-old was struck by a stray boot at training and was sent to hospital.

Cartwright is expected to be out for between four to six weeks.

The injury-plagued second rower joined the Eels at the end of last season after three seasons at the Titans.

Cartwight made seven appearances in 2020 to take his NRL tally to 112 games since his debut for Penrith in 2014.