After Molo's move to The Dolphins looked all but confirmed, it seems a spanner has been thrown in the works.

It has been revealed that a $100,000 salary cap dispute has landed the prop in limbo.

The 30-year-old has been caught in a dispute with the St George Illawarra Dragons over the last two months and has been pushing for a release from the club.

Both parties agreed to a six-figure settlement that would help get Molo to Redcliffe. However, this move has been halted.

It's been reported that the Dragons agreed that Molo needed to repay the money out of his pocket to secure his release, but both sides are now disagreeing on how this figure should be paid out.

Molo's management was in urgent talks with lawyers on Thursday to strike a resolution for the financial dispute.

If this conflict is not resolved soon, the deal between Molo and the NRL's newest side could collapse entirely.

The news comes after the Dragons coach expressed his discontent with Molo's departure and his desire to keep the veteran forward.

“I don't want Frank to go,” Flanagan told News Corp on Thursday.

“I tried to keep him, but clearly Frank has made up his mind and nothing is going to change it."

It seems Dolphins fans will need to wait a little while longer to see Molo rocking their colours, although it seems the Red V's coach is hopeful it doesn't happen at all.