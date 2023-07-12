Fox League has officially announced the launch of a new program aimed to unpack and analyse the upcoming 2023 NRLW season.

Entitled 'NRLW on Fox', the program will be hosted by Lara Pitt on the Fox League channel on Thursday nights at 18:30.

The 30-minute television program will focus on NRLW players and their stories and give the fans great access and insights.

The inaugural episode is set to feature Fox Sports ambassadors Tiana Penitani and Jessica Sergis alongside other great superstar players.

The first match of the NRLW season will take place on Saturday, July 22, between the Gold Coast Titans and newly formed North Queensland Cowboys, before the Knight take on the Dragons and Broncos face the Sydney Roosters.

The debut episode will air next Thursday night at 18:30pm AEST on July 20.

