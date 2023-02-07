Defending AFL premiership captain Joel Selwood is impressed by the leadership shown by the Melbourne Storm leaders, in particular Cameron Munster.

A four-time AFL premiership winner with the Geelong Cats, Selwood was appointed as a leadership coach at the Storm after retiring from football. Since his appointment, Selwood has worked closely with the leadership group and is impressed by the way they have handled themselves.

"I've been here for a short period, so I'll play a minor role in that, but they have a number of candidates ready to go," Selwood said about the captaincy structure.

"My key role is looking after those leaders and bringing them through as quickly as possible." Speaking out for the first time, Selwood admitted he is most impressed by Queensland and Australian star Cameron Munster. Munster will by a key piece to the Storm's success this season. The ex-AFL captain has gotten to know the play-maker on a personal level and was an incentive to him joining the club.

"He's recently become a father and understands that it's over to him now with the side around him and he's got to have a big impact on that."

Retiring last October with 355 AFL games to his name, Selwood will play a big part in this 2023 season. Knowing what it takes to win a premiership he will be extremely useful when it comes to the middle and later stages of the year. A self-proclaimed novice in rugby league, he admits he's learning as he goes.

"I was standing on a field with Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater the other day and I felt like the odd one out."