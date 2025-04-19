The Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm have all been hit by charges from the NRL's match review committee after the Good Friday double-header, but all four players charged will escape with fines.

In the early game, both Canterbury second-rower Viliame Kikau and South Sydney prop Davvy Moale were slapped with Grade 1 charges, while the same was the case for Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica and fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen during the second game.

Kikau was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a first half shot on South Sydney centre Campbell Graham, while Moale was hit with a dangerous contact charge for a first half offence against Viliame Kikau.

Moale wasn't charged during the game for his offence.

In other news, Euan Aitken has avoided a charge from the MRC despite being sin binned over a hip drop tackle, while Tevita Tatola has also avoided a charge after being put on report late in the second half of the 32-0 loss where Wayne Bennett's side had just 40 per cent of the ball.

The later game saw Kamikamica slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a second half shot on Herbie Farnworth, while Ryan Papenhuyzen was hit with a dangerous contact charge for an offence on Dolphins' centre Jake Averillo.

No other reports were issued by the match officials during the shock Dolphins victory.

Kikau and Kamikamica, both being on a second offence on their rolling records, are facing $1800 fines with early guilty pleas or $2500 if found guilty at the judiciary, while Moale and Papenhuyzen are only on first offences and will escape with $1000 fines with early guilty pleas, or $1500 if found guilty.

All four players and their clubs have until midday (AEDT) on Saturday to determine their pleas.