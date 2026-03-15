The Match Review Committee have been busy, with four players set to feel the financial sting following a action-packed Saturday of NRL football.\n\nWests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau is the most notable name on the MRC charge sheet, pinged for a cannonball tackle on Griffin Neame just five minutes into the game at Leichhardt Oval.\n\nThe veteran is facing a $1000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea route, $1500 if he backs himself at the judiciary and loses.\n\nSharks centre Jesse Ramien is also in the NRL's crosshairs, charged with a shoulder charge on Tom Jenkins that will set him back $1500 with an early plea.\n\nDragons prop Emre Guler and Cowboys back-rower Heilum Luki round out the weekend's charge sheet, both pinged for shoulder charge offences. \n\nThe pair are each facing $1000 fines with an early guilty plea, rising to $1500 if either decides to fight their case and comes up short.