The Broncos are one of four clubs showing a strong interest in Cowboys playmaker Scott Drinkwater, who remains unsigned at North Queensland past this season.

According to The Courier Mail, the Sharks, Dragons and Warriors join Brisbane in the chase for the 23-year-old, who stands as one of the few fullbacks up for grabs for the 2022 season.

The Cowboys are keen to sign Drinkwater to a new deal that will keep him in Townsville for the future, with the flexible half’s manager set to ignite new discussions with the club in the coming days.

While there is high demand for Drinkwater, the Broncos are a strong suitor for the pacey fullback, with Kevin Walters currently battling to find an incumbent-filled spine as he begins his reign at Red Hill.

Star five-eighth Anthony Milford’s future remains up in the air, with a potential departure opening up $1 million in cap space, more than enough to make a strong play for Drinkwater’s services.

Walters could look to pen Milford to a new deal at a slashed rate and still land Drinkwater, opening up a potential partnership that will add a helpful level of experience to his playmaking depths.

Drinkwater amassed 19 try assists last season, ranking him fifth in the league despite playing just the 16 matches for the year.