After a weekend of questionable refereeing, the NRL have confirmed that Ashley Klein and Grant Atkins are seemingly the two referees in the mix for the grand final.\r\n\r\nAll four games throughout the opening weekend of the finals had controversy attached to them, but Todd Smith and Adam Gee - who controlled the Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs games respectively, have been overlooked to continue their seasons.\r\n\r\nInstead, Ashley Klein and Grant Atkins will be the two men with the whistles this weekend, while David Munro, Matt Noyen, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Chris Sutton are the touch judges.\r\n\r\nIn a continuing nod to Chris Butler being rated by the senior brass as the top bunker official in the game, he will handle both games in front of the video screens this weekend.\r\n\r\nHere are all the appointments for the semi-finals.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9775983"]\r\nReferee: Grant Atkins\r\nTouch judges: David Munro and Matt Noyen\r\nBunker official: Chris Butler\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9775984"]\r\nReferee: Ashley Klein\r\nTouch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Chris Sutton\r\nBunker official: Chris Butler