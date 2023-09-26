The Gold Coast Titans have locked up the signing of Moeaki Fotuaika on a new long-term deal.

Arguably the best prop who was left off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and therefore able to negotiate from November 1, the contract of the Queensland representative prop has been locked away.

The new deal represents an upgraded four-deal deal, with three of those being an extension, and means the 23-year-old who already has 121 games under his belt, will be locked in at the club until at least the end of 2027.

Fotuaika, who was the Titans' player of the year in 2023, is the latest in a long line of aggressive long-term extensions at the Titans.

While the highlight of those is Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's extension until the end of 2033, the club has also re-signed all of Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jaimim Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofian Khan-Pereira, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills until at least the end of 2026.

Fotuaika said he was excited to have re-signed.

“I'm excited to extend my time here at the Titans, especially with the roster that we have,” Fotuaika said in a statement confirming the news.

“I have long-term close mates here and even the boys I've just met I'll call friends forever.

“It's nice to be settled, especially to have signed on for another three seasons.

“Having had a son recently, I can now build my family here on the Gold Coast.

“I'm looking forward to coming back in the pre-season and getting to work alongside the boys.

“We've got some exciting young players mixed with some experienced heads and I think we can take it to the next level in 2024.”