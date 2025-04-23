Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas and Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young have surged up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP rankings after Round 7 on the back of excellent performances, but it continues to be Terrell May sitting atop the standings.
May managed just three votes out of the Tigers' loss to the Parramatta Eels on Easter Monday, but continues to cling onto the lead - this time by eight votes - ahead of South Sydney fullback Jye Gray, who failed to score in the Rabbitohs' 32-0 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Haas is now just five votes behind Gray, while a perfect 20-vote performance from Hudson Young has him sitting in fourth spot, another five votes back.
They have both jumped James Tedesco, who falls to fifth spot in the rankings after he failed to score in the Roosters' heavy loss to the Penrith Panthers.
It was another week where plenty of games didn't have an out and out unanimous MVP, with only Max King, Dylan Edwards, Hudson Young and Mitchell Moses managing a perfect 20.
Lehi Hopoate, Tyrell Sloan, Ray Stone, Isaiya Katoa, Payne Haas, Taine Tuaupiki, Blayke Brailey and William Kennedy were the other players to secure a best on ground nomination by at least one judge.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 7.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|Tyrell Sloan
|Lehi Hopoate
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Toby Couchman
|Toby Couchman
|Tyrell Sloan
|Lehi Hopoate
|3
|Tyrell Sloan
|Lehi Hopoate
|Toby Couchman
|Toby Couchman
|2
|Moses Suli
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Clinton Gutherson
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Moses Suli
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Max King
|Max King
|Max King
|Max King
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Preston
|3
|Josh Curran
|Connor Tracey
|Conor Tracey
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Connor Tracey
|Josh Curran
|Matt Burton
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Matt Burton
|Jacob Preston
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|Ray Stone
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Isaiya Katoa
|Ray Stone
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Ray Stone
|Josh Kerr
|Herbie Farnworth
|Ray Stone
|2
|Josh Kerr
|Herbie Farnworth
|Josh Kerr
|Josh Kerr
|1
|Jack Bostock
|Eliesa Katoa
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Payne Haas
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Payne Haas
|4
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Mitchell Barnett
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Erin Clark
|Patrick Carrigan
|Luke Metcalf
|2
|Erin Clark
|Patrick Carrigan
|Mitchell Barnett
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|Isaah Yeo
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|Paul Alamoti
|2
|Lindsay Smith
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|4
|Savelio Tamale
|Savelio Tamale
|Savelio Tamale
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jaylan De Groot
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
|Ethan Strange
|Tom Starling
|Jaylan De Groot
|Jaylan De Groot
|1
|Brian Kelly
|Sebastian Kris
|Brian Kelly
|Tom Starling
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|William Kennedy
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|William Kennedy
|Nicho Hynes
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|William Kennedy
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|William Kennedy
|Sam Stonestreet
|2
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Jesse Ramien
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Greg Marzhew
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Nicho Hynes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|3
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Bailey Simonsson
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Sam Tuivaiti
|Jahream Bula
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Terrell May
|Fonua Pole
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|3
|87
|2
|Jye
Gray
|0
|79
|3
|Payne
Haas
|18
|74
|4
|Hudson
Young
|20
|69
|5
|James
Tedesco
|0
|66
|6
|Clinton
Gutherson
|7
|64
|7
|Connor
Tracey
|7
|58
|7
|Patrick
Carrigan
|8
|58
|7
|William
Kennedy
|15
|58
|10
|Isaiya
Katoa
|19
|52