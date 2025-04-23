Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas and Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young have surged up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP rankings after Round 7 on the back of excellent performances, but it continues to be Terrell May sitting atop the standings.

May managed just three votes out of the Tigers' loss to the Parramatta Eels on Easter Monday, but continues to cling onto the lead - this time by eight votes - ahead of South Sydney fullback Jye Gray, who failed to score in the Rabbitohs' 32-0 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Haas is now just five votes behind Gray, while a perfect 20-vote performance from Hudson Young has him sitting in fourth spot, another five votes back.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have both jumped James Tedesco, who falls to fifth spot in the rankings after he failed to score in the Roosters' heavy loss to the Penrith Panthers.

It was another week where plenty of games didn't have an out and out unanimous MVP, with only Max King, Dylan Edwards, Hudson Young and Mitchell Moses managing a perfect 20.

Lehi Hopoate, Tyrell Sloan, Ray Stone, Isaiya Katoa, Payne Haas, Taine Tuaupiki, Blayke Brailey and William Kennedy were the other players to secure a best on ground nomination by at least one judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 7.

4 Pines Park MAN 18 FT 20 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Go Media Stadium NZW 20 FT 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 20 FT 30 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.