The Parramatta Eels have reportedly added Manly Sea Eagles forward Kelma Tuilagi to their roster for next season to improve their forward stocks.

The Samoan international joined the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this year after a two-year stint with the Wests Tigers and appeared in 17 games for the club this season and was used in the starting second row in all but two of his games this season.

Kelma Tuilagi will now join the Parramatta Eels effective immediately, per The Daily Telegraph. This means he has secured a release for the final two seasons of his Manly contract to play under Brad Arthur at the Eels on a two-year contract.

Tuilagi's move away from the Sea Eagles is likely to create more salary cap space at the club after they recently re-signed Josh Schuster on $800,000 a season and are set to offer Haumole Olakau'atu a multi-million dollar deal to lock down his long-term future.

At the Eels, he will provide great forward depth and could even see himself making his way into the starting back row, as Shaun Lane is the only likely candidate to have a guaranteed starting spot in the team.