The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly prepared to break the bank in their pursuit of securing star second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu on a long-term deal.

Olakau'atu has been linked to a range of other clubs in recent times, with the Wests Tigers the most notable said to be in the mix for his signature.

It comes with Manly consistently warding off any concerns over their own salary cap despite having a top-heavy roster with Daly Cherry-Evans, the Trbojevic brothers and Josh Schuster all on big money.

Despite that, News Corp are reporting that the Sea Eagles have found the money to lock Olakau'atu up long-term.

The report suggests the deal will be a seven-year contract worth around $6 million - or just short of $900,000 per season. The negotiations have been reportedly confirmed by Manly chairman Tony Mestrov, who is desperate to keep his star forward, and Olakau'atu's agent Mario Tartak.

Olakau'atu is already on contract for the next two seasons at the Manly, but it's believed the new deal will kick off from the start of 2024, representing an upgrade for the next two years before the new five-year deal starts.

It would keep the second-rower locked in at the club until the end of 2030.

The second-rower has rapidly become one of the best in the game.

At Manly, he has scored 10 tries in 24 games this year, adding 11 line breaks, 13 offloads and stacks of tackle breaks while also improving his defence constantly.

A force at the worst of times, Olakau'atu's performances have regularly made those around him look stronger, and the 24-year-old was well in discussions for the New South Wales side leading into the State of Origin series, before being overlooked in a controversial call from coach Brad Fittler.

The forward made his debut for Tonga last year though and will likely hold onto that spot for the team's tour of England at the end of this NRL season.

Olakau'atu has played 73 NRL games.