The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly set to make another significant mid-season move as they surge towards attempting to win their first premiership since 2004.

Sitting in first place, the Bulldogs have become the team to beat at the moment, with only the Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm rivalling them as the favourites to win the 2025 NRL Premiership.

In an attempt to further their Premiership chances, the club was able to bring in teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin on a mid-season transfer and has now switched its attention towards bringing in another player earlier than expected.

With Galvin already joining the club before the June 30 deadline, Finau Latu from the St George Illawarra Dragons is set to follow suit and join them in the next ten days, per News Corp.

Currently contracted with the St George Illawarra Dragons until the end of the season, Latu recently agreed to join the Bulldogs from 2026 onwards after rejecting a three-year contract worth $1.2 million from the Newcastle Knights.

Primarily playing as a lock, he is part of the next generation of forwards at the Dragons and has slowly transitioned from the Harold Matthews Cup to making his NSW Cup debut last season.

A junior of the Minchinbury Jets, he has been one of the standouts of the Dragons' pathways system since his arrival in 2022.

"Without a doubt, I wanted to keep him," Dragons coach Shane Flanagan recently said.

"I'm not happy about the negotiation side of it. It has been handled poorly...terribly.

"Sometimes you lose them because you're not willing to pay a certain fee, or you don't want the player, but we wanted to keep him, and we aren't happy about it.

"I just didn't like the way it was handled by his management. It was handled poorly. Really poorly. We have brought the young bloke up for the last three or four years, we wanted to keep him, but we never got an opportunity too.

"It's a concern for me at the moment. I've got some good relationships with agents; they all have their pros and cons, but as I said, the handling of this one has been poor."