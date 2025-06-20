The Canterbury Bulldogs have made another significant mid-season move as they surge towards attempting to win their first premiership since 2004.

Sitting in first place, the Bulldogs have become the team to beat at the moment, with only the Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm rivalling them as the favourites to win the 2025 NRL Premiership.

In an attempt to further their Premiership chances, the club was able to bring in teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin on a mid-season transfer and has now switched its attention towards bringing in another player earlier than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Galvin already joining before the June 30 deadline, Finau Latu has become the latest player to join the club before he was initially meant to, with the Bulldogs confirming his arrival effective immediately until the end of the 2028 season.

“It was no surprise to see a number of clubs were after Finau's services, but we're very pleased that he sees his future at Belmore,” GM of Football Phil Gould said.

"He will have some exceptional mentors including Max King, Viliame Kikau and Kurt Mann just to name a few, and we believe that he can develop into a great player for the Bulldogs."

ADVERTISEMENT

Primarily playing as a lock, he was part of the next generation of forwards at the Dragons and has slowly transitioned from the Harold Matthews Cup to making his NSW Cup debut last season.

A junior of the Minchinbury Jets, he has been one of the standouts of the Dragons' pathways system since his arrival in 2022.

"The Dragons can confirm that Finau Latu has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his 2025 contract," a statement from his now former club said.

"Latu has already signed with the Bulldogs for 2026 but will now join the club early. He is currently sidelined with a back injury, and the move will allow his new club to take over his rehab process."