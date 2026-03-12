Former Wallaby, Greg Martin, has criticised the NRL's latest rule change, which targets so-called “disruptors” during kicks. \n\nSpeaking on the Triple M Breakfast Show, Martin expressed concern that rugby league risks over-regulation, similar to rugby union.\n\nThe rule penalises attacking players competing for kicks if they fail to arrive at the ball at the same time as the defender or attempt to knock the ball back without making a genuine two-handed catch attempt.\n\nMartin, who played eight Tests for Australia in union, was outspoken about the move.\n\n“The worst thing is all these rule changes,” he said. \n\n“Now, did you know what a disruptor is?\n\n “It's a new term the NRL have invented, and they've sent another email out going you need to keep your eyes out for these disruptors, they're really causing trouble in the game.”\n\nHe explained what the NRL defines as a disruptor.\n\n“A disruptor is where you run through and chase a kick. Often, the taller players in the game jump and knock it back with one hand, which completely randomises the whole situation,” Martin explained.\n\n“We saw a couple of tries last week for doing that.\n\n “Well, no, you're not allowed to do that anymore. If you go up, you have to use two hands, apparently, to catch the ball. What rugby league doesn't want is any randomisation in the game, because that's like rugby union. There would be a competition for the ball.”\n\nFellow hosts questioned how the rule could realistically be enforced, noting that players could still jump with two hands and pretend to knock it back, preserving some of the randomisation.\n\n“It's absolute bulls**t,” Martin said.\n\n“Rugby league, if you are listening, the game of Rugby Union has ruined itself by having too many laws. Don't try to be like them. They're silly. Just be simple so everybody can understand the bloody game.”\n\nMartin's comments arrive amid increased attention on refereeing decisions and the NRL's recent communication to clubs about enforcing the disruptor rule.