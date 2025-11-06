After losing the likes of Leo Thompson and Daniel Saifiti in recent years, the Newcastle Knights are desperate to boost their forward sticks ahead of 2026.

While the current market for forwards is somewhat barren, the international free agency is littered with prospects, and it seems the club has pounced.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand has reportedly landed a trial with the Knights' reserve-grade squad ahead of the 2026 season, according to Love Rugby League.

The 29-year-old French international will train with Newcastle's New South Wales Cup side, with a chance to earn a contract and potentially push for an NRL debut if successful.

Goudemand, a Challenge Cup winner and two-time Super League Grand Finalist with the Catalans Dragons, departed Leeds at the end of the 2024 season after one year at Headingley.

He returned briefly to France with Albi before moving Down Under in June to join Junee Diesels in the Group 9 Rugby League competition.

The 15-time France international boasts more than 200 senior appearances, including over 100 in Super League, and is now eyeing his first crack at Australian rugby league.

Goudemand will be hoping to impress enough to feature in France's squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, to be held across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

His last Test appearance came in October 2024 during a win over Wales in Perpignan.

If his Knights trial does not lead to a contract, reports indicate Goudemand has already secured a deal with the Macquarie Scorpions for 2026, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.