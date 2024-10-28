A former member of the Cronulla Sharks Top 30 roster, Jenson Taumoepeau has secured a new deal that will see him train with an NRL club in the upcoming pre-season.

A member of the Sharks roster between 2020-2023, Taumoepeau was a key piece of the Newtown Jets (the feeder club of the Sharks in the NSW Cup) team before making the move to Queensland.

Here, he played for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge before producing solid performances in the QLD Cup competition.

Following a great debut season with the Northern Pride, Zero Tackle can reveal that he has landed a deal with the Canberra Raiders that will see him train with the NRL squad in the upcoming pre-season.

In 21 matches for the Pride in the QLD Cup competition, the centre scored ten tries, made 14 line breaks and 83 tackle busts, provided five try assists and averaged just shy of 129 running metres per match.

Born in New Plymouth, New Zealand, Taumoepeau will be hoping to impress Raiders' club officials as the 24-year-old continues his rugby league and attempts to make his first-grade debut in the coming years.