Former Newcastle and Manly hooker Danny Levi has reportedly agreed terms to join Brisbane Broncos feeder club Norths Devils, per WWOS.

The 25-year-old was cut from the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2020 season after joining Manly in January, playing all 20 matches under Des Hasler.

Levi had been linked to the English Super League following his departure and now looks set to join Rohan Smith’s side in a move that will keep him down under.

The pending move could allow the playmaker to snatch an NRL lifeline should the Broncos battle through an extended injury list.

Levi has played 103 NRL matches between his spells with the Sea Eagles and Knights, and has represented the Maori All Stars, New Zealand and Samoa.